Shenanigans: This is How Bored Athletes are Passing Time While They Can't Play Ball

The global stoppage of sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic has left many feeling the same way: bored.



And it’s apparent that some of these out-of-work athletes need a new way to pass the time.



Giannis Antetokounmpo is now playing the guitar and his chords sound as bad as SZA with no autotune.



San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills bodied Giannis in less than 30 seconds with a guitar solo of his own. It wasn’t great, but you only needed to be slightly above terrible to beat the MVP this time.



Many athletes like Luka Doncic and Paul George have resorted to normal young guy activities and have stayed in the house, glued to a game system. Or, taking it to another level like Ja Morant and reenacting his player intro.



Meanwhile, others, like Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Liverpool’s Alex Oxlade Chamberlain are attempting to dance their boredom away.



Gilgeous-Alexander is growing into a Tik Tok sensation with his dance moves. He’s actually good. I’m not going to lie.



However, some of his peers just need to sit down and wait on the season to return. Tacko Fall I’m talking to you. What is this?

And can someone please tell Dwyane Wade it’s time for him to stop wearing bonnets.



Some members of the UConn’s women’s basketball team tried to hit an Out West Challenge on Instagram; but just like in every other friend group, you got that one person that can’t get it together.



Joel Embiid posted a birthday picture of himself looking like Angelica’s doll from Rugrats.



It’s time to bring sports back.



At least Trae Young is trying to work on his game by shooting socks into a hamper.



Like I said, we need sports back.