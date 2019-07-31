The footage is dark, but the figure is large and fleshy enough to rule out the possibility that it is anyone but Nuggets center Nikola Jokić.

He appears to be in a pleasantly wooded area in Serbia. “I like nature, mountains, rivers and trees,” he said in 2016. He grabs a nearby tree.

He seems very happy. He may not be wearing that many clothes. Perhaps these facts are connected.

He is dancing to “Pečat na usnama,” by the Serbian pop-folk singer Dragana Mirković. The song is came out in 2006, when Jokić was a roly-poly 11-year-old. It might bring back fond memories for him.

Here’s another take on it:

This man is one of the best players in the NBA.



H/t Jeremy