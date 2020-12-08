Shortly before Ravens-Cowboys, Dez Bryant tests positive, yet the game goes on

Another star, Dez Bryant, goes down. Image : Getty Images

The saga of the COVID outbreak within the Baltimore Ravens organization just won’t quit. Twenty minutes before their Tuesday night game with the Cowboys was set to get started, Ravens receiver and former Cowboy Dez Bryant tweeted that he was pulled from his pre-game warmups because he had tested positive for COVID.



According to Fox’s Jay Glazer, Bryant had a prior inconclusive test, so he was pulled and tested at the stadium again. The second test came back positive, and now he is inactive from this game.

Shortly thereafter, Bryant tweeted that he is done for the year.

So, the league of course set about postponing the game, right? No, no, of course they wouldn’t consider cancelling a game for safety reasons. It’s not like this organization has essentially had a massive outbreak that has been ongoing for like two weeks now. Instead, it looks as though they’re going to do contact tracing… while the game is happening… then potentially pull players from the game if needed.

Glazer announced before during the pregame show that the league did not have any concerns.

“How can there be no concern?” asked an incredulous Curt Menefee.

What a joke. NFL, you need to stop this game from happening, or you are blatantly continuing to demonstrate that you care more about your money than the well-being of your players. This is outrageous.

Pull the emergency break, Roger Goodell.

*This is a developing story