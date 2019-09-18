Our old pal Tim Burke went and made a generator for that wonderfully incongruent graphic of Jets quarterback Sam Darnold that aired this week during ESPN’s Monday Night Football. Try it for yourself!



Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.

Just head on over to Burke’s website, follow the instructions to plug in the words you want, and wait for your video. Then head back over to this blog and drop a screengrab or gif of whatever the generator spits back at you down in the comments. Thanks to Burke, that Darnold graphic now belongs to us all.

