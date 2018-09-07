Photo: Al Behrman (AP)

There is no greater frustration than being psyched for your championship-worthy fantasy team to take the field—and not have any players in the Thursday night kickoff game. So let’s get through these last couple of days together. Show us your team!

How did you draft go? Did you even bother taking a quarterback before the last rounds? Who’s your big sleeper? Who do you know you reached for? Who do you draft every year even though they always screw you over? We want to see those teams.

In the comments below, show us your rosters and tell us any hilarious stories from your fantasy draft. We can’t wait to hear all about it.