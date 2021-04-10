Si Woo Kim goes full 'Tin Cup' after breaking his putter

Si Woo Kim Image : Getty Images

If you break your bat in baseball, you get a new bat.

If you break your stick in hockey, you get a new stick.

But if you break a golf club, the rules of golf say you have to finish your round without it. It happens sometimes, sure, but it doesn’t really matter because all of the clubs have close cousins that will be in a golfer’s bag.

Except the putter.

Si Woo Kim broke his putter on Friday in the second round of The Masters, slamming it into the ground after a three-putt at the 14th hole. That meant he had to play the final four holes without a pu tter, and he opted for a 3-wood — reminiscent of Kevin Costner’s film character Roy McAvoy, aka Tin Cup, who qualified for the U.S. Open with just his seven iron after he broke the rest of his clubs over his knee.



Back in reality, Kim, after safely making it to all the greens, two-putted each time to finish at 3-under 69 for the day, and 4-under heading into the weekend, three strokes behind leader Justin Rose, in a tie for sixth place.

In true Augusta style, Kim breaking his club was notable for the beauty of the scene, the leaderboard reflecting in the water behind him. The club smash, subtle, showing the importance of every move a golfer makes, with hardly a word to be said. Barely a sound of bending metal, as the azalea blooms ruffle in the wind …

Man, golf even manages to make a guy losing his shit and costing himself his most important club for the rest of a round at the biggest tournament of the year boring.

Friday night featured the ninth and 10th 50-point games of the NBA season, with Jayson Tatum dropping 53 in the Celtics’ 145-136 overtime win over the Timberwolves and Zach Lavine scoring 50 for the Bulls in a 120-108 loss at Atlanta.

It’s the third time this season that there have been two 50-point efforts on the same night. Both teams that had half-century scorers lost on February 6, both won on February 19, and now we have a split.

What does that mean?

Yeah, absolutely nothing.

The Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) had to postpone its weekend showcase in St. Louis due to COVID exposure. and Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernández went on the injured list after having a close contact test positive.

The good news is that we’re starting to get a different sort of COVID news, namely players needing to take a break to recover from the side effects of vaccination. The Blue Jays put pitcher Ryan Borucki on the IL for that, and pulled Lourdes Gurriel Jr. from Friday’s game when he felt ill, while the Yankees were without third baseman Gio Urshela for a day for the same reason.

Urshela had coronavirus in the offseason, but getting the vaccine is important even for people who have had COVID. Please, go get yours if you haven’t already.