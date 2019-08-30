Tevin Biles-Thomas, the brother of three-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles, was arrested yesterday and indicted on a variety of charges stemming from his alleged role in a New Year’s Eve shooting in Cleveland that left three men dead. According to local Cleveland outlet WKYC, two people showed up uninvited to a New Year’s Eve party at a rental apartment above a pizzeria on Cleveland’s southwest side and opened fire after being asked to leave. Three people were killed and two others were injured.



Biles-Thomas was arrested on Thursday in Fort Stewart, Georgia, where he is currently serving as a member of the U.S. Army. He was booked in a local jail and indicted by Cuyahoga County prosecutors on six counts of murder, three counts of voluntary manslaughter, five counts of felonious assault, and one count of perjury. Three of the murder counts are for intentionally causing someone’s death, while the other three are for causing someone’s death during the commission of a separate felony, per the Ohio state code of laws.

He has an arraignment scheduled for Sep. 13, and cleveland.com reports that nobody else has been charged in the case. “The relentless persistence of Cleveland police homicide detectives helped secure an indictment in this case,” Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said. “It is through their hard work that we can begin to seek justice for these victims.”

The four Biles siblings were born in Ohio, though Simone and her younger sister were raised in Texas by her grandfather, while Tevin and her older sister grew up in Cleveland with their great aunt.