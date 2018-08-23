Creative Producer: Anders Kapur; Staff Editor: Dan McQuade

Have you ever watched Simone Biles do gymnastics and thought, “I need to watch her again, this time in super-slo-mo so I can really appreciate what I just watched”? If so, you’re in luck, because we’ve slowed down Biles’ performance from this weekend’s national championships (where she routed the field by more than six points and swept every single title).

While this slowdown will help you appreciate Biles’ power and skill in all of its glory, I’m not sure it will do much to explain exactly how she is able to do what she does. I’ve been covering Biles for five years now, and I’m still at a total loss.