Earlier this week, the Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir and Rhiannon Walker published an in-depth look at how Washington’s defense fell apart as the team lost six of its last seven games. Among several damning quotes from players and coaches, linebacker Zach Brown might have spoken the harshest truth, when he talked about the D.J. Swearinger mess:



“You can clearly see, they don’t want guys that hold players accountable. If you notice, no one except one person disagreed with D.J.’s comments that players aren’t being held accountable. Should he have said it the way he did? Nah. Was he wearing people out with the way he was going about it? Hell yeah! But it’s true. I see why our organization is disrespected. They get rid of the people that actually care, and are trying to create a winning culture.”

He’s not wrong, though the person most confused by what Brown said here might end up being, uh, Brown himself. After a Washington blog tweeted out the quote, Brown took exception to it. Is he denying it or misunderstanding how aggregation works?

Burgundy Blog pointed out that Brown in fact “said this” to El-Bashir and Walker in the locker room, though Brown hasn’t replied. Either way, the linebacker seems to have moved on.