So now Jim Harbaugh is finally ready to ‘die trying’ to defeat Ohio State?

Apparently, Jim Harbaugh is finally fed up with getting embarrassed every November. So, on behalf of every Michigan football fan on the planet, I’d like to welcome Harbaugh to the sentiment that we’ve been feeling since 2011—- the last time we beat “that school down south.”

“I’m as enthusiastic as I always am, ever am, even more to have at it.” Harbaugh said this week at Big Ten Media Day. “To win the championship, to beat Ohio … our rivals Michigan State. Everybody. That’s what we want to do. “

“And we’re going to do it or die trying.”

When Michigan and Ohio State meet on Nov. 27 in Ann Arbor, it will be the first time the greatest rivalry in sports will have commenced in two years, as the 2020 was canceled due to a COVID outbreak on Michigan’s roster. But, it’s not like Michigan had a chance. The Wolverines finished the season 2-4, as the Buckeyes finished 7-1, with that loss taking place in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

In case you forgot, this is how the rivalry has gone since Harbaugh took over.

2015

42-13, Ohio State

2016

30-27, Ohio State

2017

31-20, Ohio State

2018

62-39, Ohio State

2019

56-27, Ohio State

“I know a few players on the team and I just know the things we do in terms of workouts and how serious we take it at Ohio State,” said former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields after the 2019 game. “Talking to those guys and getting their perspective, I definitely see that we take it way more serious.”

Until Harbaugh’s Michigan teams can come out and put on a performance that feels like they’d also die trying to win “The Game,” then his comments in July won’t matter until they translate on the scoreboard in November. But until then, Michigan fans can at least find some solace in the fact that we’re still leading the all-time series 58-51-6.

We’re pathetic.