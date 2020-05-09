Soccer Superstar Alex Morgan Successfully Makes Human Being — Baby Girl Charlie Elena

Alex Morgan and husband Serrando Carrasco welcomed their first born into the world. Image : AP Photo

U.S. women’s soccer star Alex Morgan gave birth to her first child earlier this week when Charlie Elena Carrasco entered the world at 11:30 A.M. on Thursday.



Charlie weighed in at 8 pounds and 5 ounces.

“She made us wait longer than expected, but I should have known she would do it her way and her way only,” Morgan said on her Instagram page Saturday. “My super moon baby.”

Morgan and her husband, MLS player Servando Carrasco, announced that they were expecting in October 2019 and said that the baby was originally due in April.

The couple has been married since 2014.

Morgan,30, is one of the best U.S. soccer players in history. She has been co-captain of the national team along with Megan Rapino and Carli Lloyd since 2018. She has led Team USA to two World Cup titles and an Olympic Gold medal. In 2012 she became the second woman (after Mia Hamm) to score more than 20 goals and 20 assists in a season.

Along with Rapinoe, Morgan has been instrumental in the effort to bring pay equality to soccer. A U.S. District Judge dismissed the women’s team’s lawsuit earlier this month, but she vowed to keep fighting.

“This decision was out of left field for us,” Morgan said. “I think for both sides it was unexpected, so we will definitely be appealing and moving forward. If anyone knows anything about the heart of this team, we are fighters, and we’ll continue to fight together for this.”

She is committed to playing for the U.S. through the 2023 World Cup.