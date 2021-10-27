There have been so many sick moves in the NBA over the years. Some became signature moves that certain players are known for on the court, while others are seen as iconic moments when time seemed to stand still. The crossover dribble is one of those moves that gets fans to jump out of their seats, ooohing and ahhing at home after a player has their ankles shattered.

Just this week I saw one that made me put my thinking cap on (you’ll see... ). So h ere are a few of the best we’ve ever seen in the NBA.