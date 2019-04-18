Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

With Joel Embiid not playing in Game 3 of Sixers-Nets because of an injury, it made sense for the TNT broadcast to take some time during a break in the action and talk about his absence. As Ros Gold-Onwude spoke about Embiid’s decision to sit out, and the camera panned towards him, someone near the big man’s end of the Sixers’ bench ripped a gnarly fart that caught the attention of at least four players.

If I had to guess, I’d say it was Amir Johnson because of how he tries to play things cool and not react to the smell. Still, it’d be in this investigation’s best interest if someone found out Max Kellerman’s current whereabouts before he can come up with a good alibi.

h/t zander