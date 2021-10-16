When Alex Chiasson played for the Vancouver Canucks in their season opener on Wednesday night in Edmonton, his name was spelled correctly on the back of his jersey.



Advertisement

That’s an important thing to note, because on Friday night in Philadelphia, the winger’s jersey — once again the road white — featured an incorrect spelling of his last name: CHAISSON.

Chiasson probably is used to having his name spelled wrong, whether it’s the vowels being transposed or only one “s” being used, but you don’t really expect it to happen on your NHL jersey — especially when they got it right on the jersey that you wore two nights earlier in your team debut.

The truth is, this kind of thing can happen to anyone, even Wayne Gretkzy… uh, make that Wayne Gretzky. And since Chiasson scored his first goal for Vancouver, the Canucks won 5-4 in a shootout, and hockey players are famously superstitious… maybe this won’t be the last of Alex “Chaisson.”

What the hell is going on in the ACC?

Clemson needed Syracuse to miss a last-minute, 48-yard field goal to get a 17-14 win and avoid falling to 3-3 on the season. Somehow, it doesn’t feel like the Tigers are going to be heading back to the College Football Playoff this year.

Advertisement

The Tigers go to Pittsburgh next week, and if the Panthers handle Virginia Tech on Saturday, they’ll head into that matchup at 5-1, with Clemson as their last conference game that figures to present any challenge whatsoever other than Pitt’s own unrelenting Pittness.

We’re inching closer and closer to a world where Pitt plays Wake Forest for the ACC title, is what’s happening here. Prepare your survival bunkers accordingly.