Oakland A’s left fielder Stephen Piscotty was briefly in a bad situation on Saturday. While trying to track a Buster Posey liner that was hit in his direction, Piscotty ended up looking directly at the sun, which caused him to lose track of the rapidly descending ball. In a futile attempt to prevent his vision from getting too fried, he raised his right arm in front of his face for a quick second. Realizing that that was no use, he began to raise brace for some kind of impactt as if to say “I don’t know where the ball is, and I don’t it to hit me!” It was in that moment that the liner made its way directly into Piscotty’s glove for the final out of the inning, as if God himself replied, “Here it is!”



Unfortunately, the A’s ended up losing this game to the Giants, 10-5, so the quotes about this moment were tainted with a slight tinge of defeat.

“I think he was throwing his hands up to say, ‘I can’t see it,’” A’s manager Bob Melvin said after the A’s 10-5 loss. “I don’t know. Once he lost it, I don’t know how it ended up in his glove. It’s a unique play.”﻿



“We got a good laugh out of it,” [A’s starter Chris Bassitt] said. “Everyone in the world knows he didn’t see the ball. It was kind of cool.”

Someone should ask them what they think about this play again the next time Oakland gets a win so that the emotions match the amazingness of the catch.

