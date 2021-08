It’s a Trash Talking Tuesday, and today I’m trashing all those LeBron James fans who think the Lakers are a shoo-in for another NBA title with the addition of Russell Westbrook.

Sorry, Charlie.

While Russ is a great player and plays harder than anyone in the league, it’s not a good fit. He’s not a good shooter. It’s something the Lakers needed desperately.

The Lakers will find out what Houston did when they paired Westbrook with James Harden.