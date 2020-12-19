Spare us the outrage over Anthony Davis and Clippergate

Anthony Davis was clipping his toenails during Friday’s game, which obviously makes him history’s greatest monster, according to the NY Post.

Anthony Davis is a 6-foot-10 basketball player with size 17 shoes. But apparently there wasn’t quite enough room in his Nikes on Friday night, because he was spotted clipping his toenails on the bench during the second quarter of the Lakers’ preseason game against the Suns.

The New York Post described this as “courtside antics” and highlighted tweets of fans who were grossed out by Davis’ podiatry, headlining a story on it, “Anthony Davis shocks fans with ‘disgusting’ act during Lakers game.”

You’d think that a New York newspaper would find this less than newsworthy. Davis had a towel set up and some fresh socks at the ready, as well as keeping his foot on the ground so that fragments of his nails wouldn’t go flying everywhere. That’s miles better and more tactful than what most people in the Big Apple have seen on the subway, watching someone take off a shoe on the R train, cross one leg over the other, and proceed to spray toenail clippings all over the car.

Could Davis perhaps have gone back to the locker room to take care of his foot issues? Sure. Could the TV cameras not have zoomed in for a close-up of it? Also yes.;

But as for it being a “disgusting” act? It’s just good grooming and preventive care. If you want to see something really disgusting, there’s always toenail fungus and super-long toenails. Or maybe you’re into that, in which case, more power to you.

Davis wound up with 35 points in the game, so all the haters can eat a bag of toenail clippings.