The Sports Emmys are lacking, so Deadspin is here to pick up the slack

The best announcers are supposed to be impartial. In humongous moments the call is supposed to meet the gravity of it, but also not sound like announcers are sitting with their friends in section 300.



When Argentina defeated France in the men’s World Cup, Cantor’s call after the winning penalty kick had all of the necessary energy, but none of the neutrality. His tears could be heard as he repeatedly screamed into the Telemundo microphones “Argentina es campeón del mundo!”



In case you didn’t see the parade in Buenos Aires, the moment was a pretty big deal for the country. Cantor’s call, which was soaked in bias for the country where he was born, did just as much to convey the importance of the victory as the pictures of all those people in the nation’s capital.