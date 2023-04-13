The Sports Emmys are lacking, so Deadspin is here to pick up the slack

A problem with the Sports Emmys is there simply aren’t enough categories for individuals. Most awards are for shows, segments, reports, documentaries, etc. Only a handful acknowledge the on-air personalities, so those who care about bringing home some hardware are in for an uphill battle.
My solution is to make up a new sports media award: The Spins. These categories have no rhyme or reason just like much of the sports media industry. Think of this more as an ESPY video recap; an acknowledgment of great moments of the past year.