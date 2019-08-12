Photo: Ronald Martinez (Getty)

Remember last year when Ed Werder, who was laid off from ESPN in 2017, went on a Twitter rant about how people who encouraged women to apply for jobs in sports were “disqualifying” men from getting those jobs? Remember when he pretended that there wasn’t a massive gender imbalance in sports media in favor of white men like himself, and when he implied that actively promoting diversity in the hiring process is actually an attack on the meritocracy? And then remember when he got really huffy when a female ESPN employee tried to politely explain why he was wrong? And then when he kind of but not really apologized and said his “intention was to advocate for an inclusive process”?

Well, despite the fact that the system is rigged against him, Werder just got hired again at ESPN.



