Sports reporter for PointsBet Sportsbook Erin Kate Dolan was interviewing a fan before Monday night’s Pats-Jets football game when a pasty creep wearing a Tom Brady jersey tried to plant a kiss on her. She skillfully ducked him and walked away.

She posted the video on Twitter this morning with a caption that tidily summed up what it’s like to be a woman working in a male-dominated industry:

Advertisement

Good for Dolan for calling out this shit.