The reaction from the sports world came down quickly after Thursday’s passing of Queen Elizabeth II at 96. Tweets and other posts from athletes of British descent and others from around the globe paid tribute to the Queen, who served as the United Kingdom’s monarch for 70 years.



The longest-serving British monarch’s death will likely postpone this weekend’s Premier League games as the U.K. is expected to enter a mourning phase. The BMW PGA Championship is being held in Surrey, England, suspended play for the day after news of Elizabeth II’s passing became public. The U. S. Open plans to hold a moment of silence before the semifinal match between Caroline Garcia and Ons Jabeur to honor Her Majesty.

“On behalf of our members and everyone connected with the European Tour group and the BMW PGA Championship, it is with great sadness that we have learned of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” The DP World Tour said in a statement. “She truly was an inspiration to people the world over. Out of respect for Her Majesty and the Royal Family, play has been suspended at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Club for the remainder of Thursday, and flags at Wentworth Club will be lowered to half-mast.”

“Furthermore, no play will take place at the BMW PGA Championship on Friday and the golf course and practice facilities will be closed. Further updates on the resumption of play will be provided in due course. Our deepest sympathies and condolences are with the Royal Family at this time.”

“ My thoughts are with the Royal Family at this very difficult time. The Queen was an amazing inspiration and will be remembered for her incredible years of service to this country. Rest in peace, Your Majesty,” tweeted England soccer great Harry Kane.

Below are a collection of messages about Queen Elizabeth II from the sports world:

