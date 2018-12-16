As Stanford women’s volleyball players filed into the locker room following their title-winning, five-set victory over Nebraska Saturday, one well-placed photographer captured some mascot violence drawn on the Cardinal’s whiteboard. The @NCAAVolleyball account tweeted then deleted the photo, presumably after noticing the illustration.



Yep, that’s the Stanford Tree sticking up and flipping off Herbie Husker. Also scrawled are the hashtags #mouthguards, #donotgetoffthebus, #RIPMOBAMBA (NBA player Mo Bamba is still alive), and #fuckshitbitch, which I’m guessing is a reference to the Sheck Wes song “Mo Bamba.” (Here’s something that only interests me: Sheck Wes’s producers said the rapper did only one take, and the “Oh! Fuck! Shit! Bitch!” line was because the laptop they were using froze in the middle of the session.)

Stanford Athletic Director Bernard Muir issued a probably unnecessary apology:

We are aware of a picture taken in our team’s locker room following the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship and posted on social media. The image in the background of the picture is unacceptable and does not reflect the values of Stanford University. We have reached out to our colleagues at Nebraska to express our sincerest apologies to the university and its women’s volleyball program. We regret detracting from what was otherwise a great night for the sport of women’s volleyball.

Advertisement

Points awarded for the Tree’s teeth and biceps muscle, but points detracted for its left thumb being on the wrong side of its hand.

H/t to Ryan