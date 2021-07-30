Washington Nationals veteran infielder Starlin Castro has been suspended without pay for 30 days for violating the MLB’s joint domestic violence policy. He was originally placed on administrative leave on July 16 while the league investigated the allegations against him.



Here’s Commissioner Rob Manfred’s statement:

“My office has completed its investigation into the allegations that Starlin Castro violated major league baseball’s domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse policy. Having reviewed all of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. Castro violated our policy and that discipline is appropriate.”

And the Nationals’ statement in response

“We take all allegations of abuse and harassment very seriously. We fully support the commissioner’s decision and will be releasing Starlin Castro upon the completion of his suspension. Per the terms of the policy, we will have no further comment on the matter.”

Details on the nature of the violation nor any specific findings of the investigation were not immediately made available, nor did Castro respond to his suspension.

It at least seems like MLB is taking a no-tolerance policy here, but the fact that the Mariners’ Hector Santiago was suspended for 80 games (that’s eighty… eight-zero… fifty more than Castro) yesterday for a performance enhancing drug violation, lends credence to the idea that the league apparently deems taking steroids to be worth almost three times the punishment as a domestic violence/sex assault/child abuse violation of any kind — and smells like total bullshit. At best, it’s not a great look.

Thankfully, the Nationals said they will release Castro instead of letting him back on the field after his slap-on-the-wrist punishment from the league is finished. Of course, that doesn’t guarantee another team won’t pick him up.

In the fall of 2011 as a member of the Cubs, Castro was accused of sexual assault by a 23-year-old woman that he met at a club — but ultimately he was not charged in connection with thos e allegations:

“The State’s Attorney’s office in conjunction with the Chicago Police Department conducted a comprehensive review and investigation and as a result found insufficient evidence to bring forth criminal charges,” state’s attorney spokeswoman Sally Daly said (at that time).

It’s yet another high-profile domestic violence issue — the second involving MLB players just this month. Trevor Bauer is currently under investigation for domestic violence and is on administrative leave until Aug. 6 — and most of his teammates reportedly do not want him back with the team.

It would be nice if players took such kinds of stand publicly when it comes to domestic violence.