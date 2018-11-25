The Steelers offense marched 73 yards down the field before the Broncos defense made three important stops to force Pittsburgh into a 4th-and-goal from the two-yard line. Denver, expecting the chip-shot field goal to end the half, rushed nearly everyone on their side of the ball. That gave Chris Boswell the opportunity to hit a wide-open Alejandro Villanueva for the most beautiful play in sports: a fat guy touchdown.

For what it’s worth, the a couple Broncos players almost covered this play-fake perfectly. Unfortunately, both of the Denver players that recognized the fake followed tight end Jesse James and missed the large man in the end zone—a decision that worked out perfectly for the rest of us.