Pittsburgh Steelers country is not like Los Angeles. On the W est C oast, athletes are like other celebrities, people with public schedules so burglars know the best times to break into their homes. The way that Pittsburgh rides for the Steelers, it could be reasonably assumed that Kenny Pickett has free security all throughout Western Pennsylvania.



He is the starting quarterback for the Steelers and showed glimpses of promise during his rookie season. That should certainly be enough for his car to be safe in place as secure as a car dealership. It’s reasonable to consider that location to be the ideal place for an on-site radio interview with the starting quarterback of the Steelers.



Kenny Pickett’s car was stolen while he did a radio hit

Christopher Carter allegedly did not care how tight the security was at the Bowser Chevrolet Dealership in Monroeville, Pa. or that the Genesis SUV belonged to one of the titans of civic pride throughout the Allegheny Mountains. The 60-year-old man is accused of stealing Pickett’s automobile, which was later recovered at Carter’s home. According to Steelers Now, Carter did not show up for his Monday morning court date, and a bench warrant has been issued.

It is very likely that Carter will be caught soon. Not only is he accused of taking a car from a place where every inch that isn’t a bathroom is being surveilled, he also allegedly left several clues behind. Car ter is reported to have driven his personal vehicle — registered with the state of Pennsylvania — to the dealership to perform the deed, leaving his own car on the site. He was caught within 30 minutes after allegedly taking Pickett’s vehicle.

Steelers fans shouldn’t take this story as a call to action to bring Carter to justice. He allegedly stole a rich person’s car. I know from experience that dealing with a stolen car is a giant pain in the ass. At least Pickett got his back with minimal damage. As furious as I was with the person who stole my car, I never would have called for Southern California to rise as one to find him and bring him to justice — calls that of course would have gone unheeded

However, Steeler nation, look out for your quarterback a little bit better. Carter didn’t drive up the back of a giant hill at night and remove items from a home. He took a car from a lot in broad daylight that might have more cameras looking down on it than there are on Pickett and the Steelers on Sundays.

No one thought to rush security out to the vehicle as Carter was (allegedly) attempting to abscond with it from the lot? No worker was able to close the gate so Carter could be stuck behind it? Did anyone even get on a microphone and command that he freeze?

A poor effort by the folks at Bowser Chevrolet in Monroeville. You had home field advantage and still temporarily lost the car of the starting quarterback of the Steelers. Pickett is still new in town, but this is the man behind center for the time being. He showed enough potential that you all should be highly intrigued about what his future might hold.

If he car is going to get stolen, it should be from his home or while parked on the street. It shouldn’t happen at a place that ought to have an expertise at protecting that item.