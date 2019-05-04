Photo: Eric Smith (AP)

The Golden State Warriors needed to score a whole bunch of points real quick at the end of overtime to keep pace in Game 3 tonight in Houston, and instead of doing so, they ended the game in one of the weirder ways you’ll see all postseason.



After Klay Thompson forced an extra five minutes with some masterful defense on Chris Paul, James Harden came up huge in the final minute of the bonus frame, nailing a ballsy three to put the Warriors down five with 30 or so seconds left. Steph Curry responded by easily running through the defense and, uhhhhhhh, getting humiliated by the rim.

Steph’s hilarious fuckup came with 19 seconds left in the game, but rather than play the free throw game, the Warriors simply let Houston dribble out the rest of the clock.

It turns out the answer to the age-old question is: Hell the fuck no buddy, no way, not at all!!!!!