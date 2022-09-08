Steph Curry needs to stop.



His claim that he would give up the two championships he won with Kevin Durant in exchange for the one he won this past season is baloney.

In fact, 99-cent baloney. All day.

“You don’t find me ugly crying on the court for no reason,” Curry said in a SI.com interview. “That raw emotion that came out of after Game 6 kind of signaled how much this meant to our team.

“The first one, you don’t really know what you’re doing until you accomplished it, and then you’re celebrating. The next two were kind of validation, trying to remain champions. But after these last three years and winning that one, definitely the most special.”

When asked point blank, would he rather have this latest ring taken away or the two he won in the Kevin Durant era?, Curry said, “NO, I want this one. No, give me this one, all day, every day.”

How ridiculous.

Curry should be down on his hands and knees, thanking KD for elevating him into the player people see him now today.

There is no way that folks would remotely consider him a Top 10 player without those other two rings.

Let’s face it. Before Durant showed up in Oakland, Curry was the author of the biggest choke job in NBA history.

It was the Curry-led Warriors that choked down a 3-1 NBA Finals advantage against James and the Cavs. It was the first time a team had ever given up a 3-1 lead and lost a championship in league history.

Somehow, Curry couldn’t win one game for his team, a team that had won an NBA-record 73 games during the regular season, a team that had lost more than two games in a row all season long. Did we mention that Curry’s Warriors lost two of those three in a row at home, including Game 7?

Oh, it left a stink on Curry.

That’s why he and Draymond Green begged Durant to come to Golden State.

By doing so, they beat LeBron at his own game. James formed MySpace when he teamed up with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh in Miami. Steph added KD to the Warriors. It one-upped James and formed Facebook, a bigger better Super Team.

Winning those back-to-back titles with KD over LeBron is what pushed Curry to the head of the line in the minds of many NBA fans.

It wasn’t enough to win just the first title where every team they faced in the postseason that year had a major injury to one of their star players. It wasn’t enough to just make circus threes from different area codes in the Bay Area.

Plus, Curry has never been clutch. Curry has taken NINE shots to win a game in the playoffs in his career, all of which were misses.

ESPN even has a video on YouTube showing you his postseason shortcomings in clutch situations.

That’s why it’s totally ludicrous for Curry to diss the two championships that give him a total of four in his NBA career. If he has a personal rub with KD, that’s one thing. Giving up two titles for one? No way, no how.

If Curry was truly honest, and legit with his comments, he should have said, is that him winning a Finals MVP finally solidified his standing in NBA lore.

Before this June, Curry had three titles and no Finals MVPs. Worse, KD came to Golden State and took both Curry’s team and milk money.

When the Warriors won their back-to-back titles with KD in the fold, he was clearly the best player on the court. The Warriors were 8-1 in beating the LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers.

Curry knew deep down that he needed to win an NBA Finals MVP for people to overlook the fact that he hasn’t been clutch in the postseason and that Durant overshadowed him on his own team.

Curry would have NEVER said he would give up those two titles for the first one. This is classic front-running. He feels powerful now because many — including probably Curry — thought that they would never win again and did this past season against the Boston Celtics.

For sure, Curry should relish that championship, but never diss the two that have made him legendary.