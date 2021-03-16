Steph Curry is tired of getting run off the floor, so get him some help, Golden State

Steph Curry deserves better than getting blown out night after night.

Image : Getty Images

Last night’s 128-97 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers was the Golden State Warriors’ fourth loss of 20 or more points in their past six games — and Steph Curry is over it.

“I’m trying to say something different that I haven’t said all year,” Curry delivered with a slight smile when asked what would be required for the Warriors to be above average once again.

“Winning is hard in this league. We all know that, and we all know you can’t just show up, and momentum’s not just going to carry just because you played well the game before. So, I think it’s a collective effort across the board, but it’s just an understanding that winning is hard. We talk about the margins and where we are as a team. If you want to beat the good teams, you can’t have any cracks in the armor … we have to play better. We have to develop a winning attitude every single night.”

“We have to develop a winning attitude every single night, and honestly, we’ve got to get sick of getting blown out because that’s embarrassing,” Curry added. “We have to have some pride about how we’re playing. You can lose games; that’s going to happen, but not like that.”

The Warriors began the season with three losses of 25 or more in their first five games, so the blowout streak isn’t unfamiliar territory. But the team did seem to kick the habit by February 26, where they were 19-15. Since then, the Warriors lost four straight before splitting their last two, putting them at 20-20, back to .500. In the perpetually bunched-up Western Conference, 20-20 seats Golden State in ninth place. They’re just one loss ahead of the 10th seeded Memphis Grizzlies, but they’re also just 3.5 games behind the fifth-place Denver Nuggets.

They’ve already been linked to potential trades, so let’s look at a few possible acquisitions that’d help their playoff aspirations this season.