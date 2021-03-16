Steph Curry is tired of getting run off the floor, so get him some help, Golden State

NBA

Steph Curry is tired of getting run off the floor, so get him some help, Golden State

bryanfonseca
Bryan Fonseca
Save
Steph Curry deserves better than getting blown out night after night.
Steph Curry deserves better than getting blown out night after night.
Image: Getty Images

Last night’s 128-97 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers was the Golden State Warriors’ fourth loss of 20 or more points in their past six games — and Steph Curry is over it.

“I’m trying to say something different that I haven’t said all year,” Curry delivered with a slight smile when asked what would be required for the Warriors to be above average once again.

“Winning is hard in this league. We all know that, and we all know you can’t just show up, and momentum’s not just going to carry just because you played well the game before. So, I think it’s a collective effort across the board, but it’s just an understanding that winning is hard. We talk about the margins and where we are as a team. If you want to beat the good teams, you can’t have any cracks in the armor … we have to play better. We have to develop a winning attitude every single night.”

“We have to develop a winning attitude every single night, and honestly, we’ve got to get sick of getting blown out because that’s embarrassing,” Curry added. “We have to have some pride about how we’re playing. You can lose games; that’s going to happen, but not like that.”

The Warriors began the season with three losses of 25 or more in their first five games, so the blowout streak isn’t unfamiliar territory. But the team did seem to kick the habit by February 26, where they were 19-15. Since then, the Warriors lost four straight before splitting their last two, putting them at 20-20, back to .500. In the perpetually bunched-up Western Conference, 20-20 seats Golden State in ninth place. They’re just one loss ahead of the 10th seeded Memphis Grizzlies, but they’re also just 3.5 games behind the fifth-place Denver Nuggets.

They’ve already been linked to potential trades, so let’s look at a few possible acquisitions that’d help their playoff aspirations this season.

Bryan Fonseca

Host: Ain't Hard To Tell Podcast (@AHTTPodcast) | Founder: Side Hustle, digital series | Author: Hidalgo Heights (Spring 2021) | Award-Winning Content Creator | Video Game player | Puerto Rican |

Advertisement

2 / 5

Victor Oladipo, SG, Houston Rockets

Victor Oladipo, SG, Houston Rockets

Illustration for article titled Steph Curry is tired of getting run off the floor, so get him some help, Golden State
Image: Getty Images

Here’s what I noted regarding the possible Oladipo to Golden State rumor floating around last week:

“But the Warriors? Hmm. It will be challenging to complete, but it’s worth pondering if you’re Golden State. People in Minnesota will be perpetually disappointed in Andrew Wiggins, but he’s remade himself — with the help of the Warriors’ organization — into a viable NBA player aiding the Steph Curry-led club. And if Oladipo wants more touches, he’d probably supersede Wiggins as the next best offensive option. Wiggins is posting 17/4.5/2.2 points, rebounds, and assists while shooting 46.3-percent from the floor and 35-percent from three. The difficulty comes with matching salaries. The Warriors aren’t dealing Draymond Green ($22 million), Wiggins at $29 million, and Kelly Oubre at $14 million makes this complicated; plus, the rest of the players on the roster sits under $5 million, other than James Wiseman. But the Warriors also have picks to use; they’ll just need a third team.”

Pardon this phrase because I fuckin hate it, but does Oladipo ‘move the needle’ for Golden State? There’s reason to question this move regarding victories, but it would at least provide Curry a quality backcourt running-mate for the rest of this season, so long as he remains healthy. Oladipo’s averages through 17 games in Houston are as follows: 20.5 / 4.9 / 4.9 points, rebounds, and assists per game. However, he’s only shooting 38.4-percent from the floor and 30 percent from three. His offensive rating is also just a 97, only three points better than his 2019-20 campaign, which was entirely rehab influenced, and similarly only a 19-game stretch.

But hey, the interest is out there.

Advertisement

3 / 5

J.J. Redick, SG, New Orleans Pelicans

J.J. Redick, SG, New Orleans Pelicans

Illustration for article titled Steph Curry is tired of getting run off the floor, so get him some help, Golden State
Image: Getty Images

Does it help in terms of single-player impact on wins and losses? Probably not. But Curry clearly wants people to give a shit, and when you want people to give a shit, you typically look for veterans yearning for better situations. Redick’s role with the 17-22 Pelicans has been inconsistent — as has his play — but that’s not all on him. The fit, and the entire team, is clunky.

Redick’s been good for 8.7 points per game while shooting 36.4-percent from three, which is actually the lowest percentage of his career. The Warriors as a team shoot 36.7-percent, which is middle of the road in the NBA, but playing beside Curry and Draymond Green should help the 36-year-old sniper. At $13 million expiring, Redick is also a buyout candidate, so the Warriors might not need to make a deal, but there’s no doubt he should be on Golden State’s radar.

Advertisement

4 / 5

Kyle Lowry, PG, Toronto Raptors

Kyle Lowry, PG, Toronto Raptors

Illustration for article titled Steph Curry is tired of getting run off the floor, so get him some help, Golden State
Image: Getty Images

Sure, he’s a point guard, but you don’t think Lowry, Curry, and Green would be able to play together? The Warriors had a steady hand in revolutionizing positionless basketball and Curry’s elite both on- or off-the-ball, so it wouldn’t matter. If Lowry is moved to a contender, he’ll have an immense impact wherever that is, which would likely be between the Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, or Los Angeles Clippers. But what about the Warriors? Lowry’s $30 million expiring salary is a difficult match without Wiggins, but people have been making fake trades landing him in his native Canada (and he’s from Thornhill, Ontario, which is near Toronto) for years. Wiggins would begin in Tampa, but that’s beside the point.

Masai Ujiri isn’t afraid to deal the right players for the right price, which he’s previously done with DeMar DeRozan, Lowry’s close friend, in landing Kawhi Leonard. The Warriors also have enough draft picks to pull it off.

The one for fun would be Bradley Beal, but the Washington Wizards seem to be doubling down on not dealing him. It’s also worth noting that Curry is a free agent after next season. The Warriors have to show their commitment to the latter half of his prime in this fragile window. Klay Thompson will be back next season, but for now they’ll need a sizable upgrade to hang around the West.

Personally, I’d like to see Lowry with Curry if he doesn’t wind-up in Miami (because a Jimmy Butler-Bam Adebayo-Kyle Lowry team would be awesome to watch).

Advertisement

5 / 5

Bryan Fonseca

Host: Ain't Hard To Tell Podcast (@AHTTPodcast) | Founder: Side Hustle, digital series | Author: Hidalgo Heights (Spring 2021) | Award-Winning Content Creator | Video Game player | Puerto Rican |