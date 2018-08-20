How and why ESPN shout-master Stephen A. Smith ended up sermonizing to the Syracuse football team doesn’t really matter. Whether he was invited to meet the team or just happened to stumble into a room with a bunch of football players in it, something like this was always going to be the result:



It’s fun to imagine what’s running through the heads of each person in that room. The players are likely thinking something along the lines of, “Heh, the guy who shouts on TV is shouting at me. This is wacky!” Whereas Smith is solemnly fulfilling his duty, as an important and successful public figure, to teach the youth of America what “grinding is all about.” Everyone probably enjoyed themselves immensely.