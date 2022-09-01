Stephen A. Smith has lost his damn mind.



For some reason, the ESPN talent thinks he might have what it takes to be the leader of the free world, as he recently addressed the possibility of attempting to inhabit the Oval Office.

“If I thought I could win, yeah!” Smith told Paul Finebaum when he was asked if he’d ever consider running for president.

“But when I see some of the things that has transpired, I can honestly tell you that even though that answer would still be no… if enough people came to me and said to me, ‘Stephen A., you have a legitimate shot to win the presidency of the United States of America,’ I would strongly, strongly consider running.”

“I have no desire to ever be a politician, [to] ever run, but I would tell you I’ve lost so much respect from the nonsense that I see taking place on Capitol Hill, that if somebody said to me, ‘Stephen A. you could win this thing,’ yes I would run for the presidency of the United States of America,” Smith declared.

Both men had a hearty chuckle after Smith’s aspirational declaration.

I’m here to tell you why this shit isn’t funny. Especially after he doubled down on the claim during a recent episode of First Take where he reiterated his stance. Nothing about this is cool or comical, as if the millions of Americans who are struggling at this moment aren’t already a reminder of why.

Maybe this is some ploy by Smith to get more ratings or some lowkey marketing for his new podcast — outside of ESPN — which will allow him to talk about things like entertainment, social issues, criminal justice, business, and… politics. However, that’s the problem. There’s a huge difference between starting a podcast so that you can opine on politics because it’s “frowned upon” at your day job, and thinking you have the talent, intellect, testicular fortitude, and the unmitigated gall to not only think that you are what America wants, or needs, but that you have the answers.

Over the years, and on many occasions, Smith has discussed his resume, as a reminder to the idiots who think he just showed up on TV yelling about sports one day, instead of realizing he had a long and illustrious career before he ever showed up on ESPN. But while Smith has been a trailblazer when it comes to TV and sports, you would have to go back to his first few newsrooms jobs out of college to find a time in which he wasn’t strictly a sports writer — and that’s if he even spent time just covering news, politics, education, and local government on a city or state level, let alone a national one. So when you add it all up, it equals a person who isn’t qualified to be a serious candidate that should be backed by a party to run for president. And if you disagree with that, you’re probably a voter that helped get us into this situation back in 2016.

Despite what some think the Oval Office has become, given that it was occupied by a clown who was masquerading as the 45th president, it’s still the most important job on the planet. We’ve already had an actor in Ronald Raegan play that role, and it led to the first version of “Make America Great Again” and multiple legislations and ideologies that took decades for Black and Brown people to overcome — which was the blueprint that Trump followed to a T.

There’s too much going on right now for someone with a platform like Smith to even joke about running for president when we’re still reeling from the fact that a reality TV star beat 17 professional politicians in his own party and the person with the best resume that’s ever run for president — Hillary Clinton — all because the electoral college is outdated, racism has peaked, and because white women chose their race over their gender.

Can you imagine Smith campaigning or trying to tackle things like abortion, women’s rights, voter suppression, gun rights, affirmative action, policing, student loan debt, global viruses, choosing Supreme Court Justice nominees, or dealing with Vladimir Putin because Brittney Griner still isn’t home?

It would be “blasphemous!” as Smith often screams on TV.

This isn’t a shot at Smith’s intelligence or his willingness to put in the work. It’s proof that there are better people suited for the job and an example of why he’s so unqualified. Besides, the last person America “took a risk” on voting for is in the middle of an FBI investigation.

Everything isn’t for everybody, and it’s why Stephen A. Smith needs to leave the talks about possibly running for president to the people who could actually be president. This is their livelihood, not something that would be a career change just because they may be tired of arguing with Chris “Mad Dog” Russo or Tim Tebow every week.

You would have to be high to think that the reason you should run for president is that somebody said you have a shot, or because people are entertained by you when you wear suits that — most of the time — shouldn’t be worn on television. So, follow your own advice and ”stay off the weed.”