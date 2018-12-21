ESPN yakker Stephen A. Smith, who has always been a huge weirdo when it comes to drugs, went on TV last night and shared his thoughts on addiction during a discussion about Josh Gordon. It basically unfolded like the real-life version of this tweet.



“I don’t want to come across as harsh or unsympathetic to Josh Gordon,” begins Smith, before doing exactly that. “But let’s be very, very clear here, you’ve got a whole bunch of people out there talking about ‘it’s a disease, it’s a disease,’ because it’s an addiction. Well I’m not going to debunk or eliminate the notion that it’s a disease, but how did it become one? Because you can’t get addicted to something you never try. This isn’t cancer. This isn’t Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, or something like that. This is self-inflicted.”

What point is Smith even trying to prove here, other than he can be a real dick sometimes?