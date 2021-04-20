Sterling Brown keeps getting assaulted, and it’s not OK

Sterling Brown Photo : Getty Images

In many circles, Sterling Brown — the basketball player, not the actor — may be more well known for what’s happened to him off the court than anything he’s accomplished in the NBA, which is beyond unfortunate.



The Houston Rockets guard is in the news after it was revealed that he suffered facial lacerations due to an assault. According to reports, Brown got jumped outside of a club in Miami on Sunday night and was hit in the head with a bottle. He was later admitted to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

“Last night, Sterling Brown was the victim of an assault,” read a statement from the Rockets. “He had no prior knowledge of or interaction with the assailants. He suffered facial lacerations but will make a full recovery. Sterling is not playing tonight because of his prior knee injury.”

If Brown’s name sounds familiar to you then it’s because he was a victim of police brutality back in 2018 when he was a member of the Milwaukee Bucks. A gang of police officers surrounded Brown in a Walgreens parking lot because he was in a handicapped spot. So, they decided to slam him to the ground and Taser him.

As usual, the eight officers involved in the incident got slaps on the wrists. However, one of them did wind up getting fired but only because he mocked the event on social media. Last fall, Brown agreed to a $750,000 settlement of his lawsuit against the Milwaukee Police Department.

Brown was the 46th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft and is coming off his best season to date after averaging 8.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game in Houston last year. Sadly, most people don’t know that because he’s the guy that got “jumped by the police,” and now, unfortunately, he’s the guy that got “jumped outside the club.”