Stop me if you've heard this before, but Nick Saban has COVID-19

Nick Saban has tested positive for COVID-19. Image : ( Getty Images )

Nick Saban has tested positive for COVID-19 again. But this time it’s real.

This time the Alabama head coach has very mild symptoms and will have to isolate at home. He will likely miss the game between the No. 1-ranked Crimson Tide and Auburn in the Iron Bowl on Saturday.

The six-time champion, who makes $8.9M a year and tried to pretend having a college football season during a pandemic wasn’t about mo ney, also tested positive the week of the ’Bama’s game against Georgia before other tests determined the initial positive test as a false positive.

Since Saban has symptoms, this positive test will automatically force him to isolate himself at home, away from the team. The Alabama coach is the latest to test positive during a college football season that has struggled to stop the spread of a virus that has so far killed 259,000 Americans as infection rates continue to rise.

So many games have either been canceled or postponed due to COVID spread in programs.

Hopefully, Saban hasn’t spread the virus to his players or other team personnel especially with Thanksgiving on Thursday.

Coaches are at extreme risk to become super spreaders, and also coaches like Saban, 69, face higher health risks because they are older. This latest diagnosis is just another reminder of how difficult it is to keep everyone safe while proceeding with a season.

These teams should take the utmost precautions to make sure that this virus doesn’t spread even more unnecessarily than it already has.