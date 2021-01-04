Stop the Patrick Mahomes shoo-in talk for MVP - he's come up empty the last two seasons

Slow your roll on the Mahomes-for-MVP talk. Image : Getty Images

The time has come to pump the brakes on Patrick Mahomes.



It’s not that he isn’t a great quarterback, the current face of the NFL.

It’s just that for the second straight season, it appears the Kansas City Chiefs QB will be on the outside looking in when the NFL MVP trophy is handed out for the 2020 season.

Advertisement

Many believe Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers will win the award, after posting a league-leading 48 touchdowns. In leading Green Bay (13-3) to the No. 1 seed in the NFC, Rodgers led all quarterbacks in completion percentage, quarterback rating, QBR, and threw the fewest interceptions (5).

It was an amazing regular season for any quarterback, especially a 37-year-old QB many thought was washed up and on his way out of town after the Packers moved up in the last draft to select Utah State quarterback Jordan Love.

Advertisement

Hence, it should have been a piece of cake for Mahomes to outplay Rodgers or any other QB threat in the league, in fact.

And if you really want to look closely at the numbers, Mahomes might even be third when the ballots are counted. Easily, an MVP case could be made for Titans’ running back Derrick Henry, who rushed for over 2,000 yards and 17 TDs, both tops in the NFL.

Mahomes had 38 touchdown passes and six picks in leading the Chiefs (14-2) to the No. 1 seed in the AFC. But in eight of his 15 starts, Mahomes has two TDs or less. And he had a QB rating under 100 six times, including in his final four starts, including a season-low 79.5 against the lowly Atlanta Falcons in his last game of the season.

For sure, Mahomes went out with a whimper.

Few would ever believe it would be possible. According to many NFL analysts — most are simply in love with him — the award is basically Mahomes’ to lose every year. That’s how much talent Mahomes has and plays with. Don’t forget he has an offensive guru on his sideline in coach Andy Reid, too.

Advertisement

Guess what?

Mahomes has lost them.

And there’s no shame in not winning the MVP award every season. It’s so difficult to stockpile that award.

Advertisement

It’s just that had you said he wouldn’t have won another MVP by now after his first in 2018, most would have called you crazy, a hater for not bowing down to his obvious talent.

Two seasons ago, the game looked so easy for him. Everybody was playing real football and Mahomes was playing Madden.

Advertisement

Plus, Mahomes has all the weapons. He has playmakers tripping over playmakers.

Other quarterbacks needed tape and glue to keep their offense together. Mahomes has a shiny new toy everywhere he looks.

Advertisement

And it comes as no surprise that his teammates can’t glow enough about him. “I think it gets to the point where … I think I heard somebody say they should just name the award after him,” Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman told the K.C. media a few weeks ago. “Name the MVP award ‘The Mahomes Award.’

A stretch, to say the least.

In 2018, Mahomes set the NFL on fire in his second season, the first as a starter. He threw for 50 touchdowns. America had caught Mahomes fever. The sky was the limit. Many thought he’d throw 50 or more every season.

Advertisement

But last season, Mahomes had just 26 touchdown passes and wasn’t even in the MVP conversation. In fact, no one else was other than Lamar Jackson who became the second unanimous winner of the coveted award in league history.

This season, many thought Mahomes would bounce back and reclaim his crown as the best player in the league. Nope. Nada. In fact, there are so many great young players on the horizon. Heck, Buffalo’s Josh Allen came up big this season and added his name to the MVP race, too.

Advertisement

For sure, Mahomes will win more MVPs in his career. Hard to envision he won’t if he stays healthy. But the last two seasons should convince the fan boys, er, analysts that it’s not as easy as they think it is — even for a generational talent.

Hey, there’s always next year for Mahomes.

Maybe.