ICYMI: The Super Bowl is set, a fire broke out at Arrowhead, and Joe Burrow's fashion choices

The Super Bowl is set. The Philadelphia Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, on February 12, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Patrick Mahomes vs. Jalen Hurts will be the first time in NFL history that two Black quarterbacks will face off in the Super Bowl, which is significant. And get ready for two weeks of hearing this thing called “The Andy Reid Bowl,” which is not.



Sunday night was a wild ride for both fanbases, and if you went to bed after the game ended, here’s what you missed.

Arrowhead Staduim was fire-adjacent:

Luckily, it looks from the images like this is just the grass around the stadium, which seems better than the stadium itself being on fire.

Bengals’ Germaine Pratt was still working through his feelings on Joseph Ossai’s late hit on Patrick Mahomes on his way to the locker room:

Joe Burrow’s outfit looked a lot better going in than going out:



Dave Portnoy got dragged by a building:

And former Giants kicker Lawrence Tynes tried to talk smack to Joe Staley...and failed:

Get ready for two weeks of cryptic commercials, pretending like anyone cares about the Pro Bowl (Skills Competition), and both Kelce brothers screaming into the mic.