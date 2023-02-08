57 facts you need to know about Super Bowl LVII

Essential Storylines

I. Andy Reid being Nick Sirianni’s senior by 23 years makes this Super Bowl coaching matchup the second-largest age gap in Super Bowl history. That’s a full decade shy of the massive 33-year gap between Bill Belichick and Sean McVay in Super Bowl LIII.



II. Not sure if you’ve heard this, but Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce are the first brothers on opposing teams in a Super Bowl. This wasn’t how they envisioned it though. They once dreamed of leading the Cleveland Browns to a Super Bowl and Travis was crushed when the Browns didn’t draft him.

III. Need any other signs that we are witnessing a changing of the guard this season in the wake of Tom Brady’s retirement? The combined ages of Patrick Mahomes, 27, and Jalen Hurts, 24, tie them with Brett Favre and Drew Bledsoe as the youngest pair of opposing quarterbacks in any Super Bowl. Their cumulative ages would equate to the combined 51 years on this rock that Favre (then 27), and Bledsoe (then 24), had between them when the Packers thrashed the Patriots in Super Bowl XXXI on Jan. 26, 1997.

IV. How dominant have the Eagles been this season? They’ve played a league-high 720 snaps with the lead.

V. On the other hand, Eagles skeptics considered them untested at the beginning of the playoffs. Philadelphia ended the regular season with the easiest strength of schedule in the NFL according to Football Outsiders. But here’s a reality check — the 49ers squad they disposed of in the NFC Championship Game ranked 30th and Kansas City’s schedule was 29th.

VI. Super Bowl LVII will mark the 15 straight postseason game the Chiefs have either hosted at home or in a neutral location.