57 facts you need to know about Super Bowl LVII

Super Bowl 57 is a smorgasbord of storylines and matchups. If you’re not careful you’ll miss one, two, or a dozen of them. With everything else on your plate, we’ve accumulated every vital piece of information that’s trailed the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs to Glendale, Ariz. If Arian Foster’s conspiracy theory about the NFL commissioning scriptwriters to flesh their season’s out is true — it’s probably not though, but play along with me —here’s the crib sheet they’d use.
Good fiction requires an understanding of history seasoned in, so if you’ve seen previous episodes of the NFL season, you know Mahomes won’t be struggling against the blitz or Jalen Hurts won’t be sitting in the pocket all evening. Sticking the landing in the Super Bowl is the most vital aspect of the NFL’s production calendar, and these are the 57 most important background details and stats that will decide the upcoming Storyline Bowl. Why 57? Because NFL story arcs are dependent on symmetry and clichés.