If ever there were a Super Bowl to set a punting record, this was the one.



Johnny Hekker’s 65-yard punt in the third quarter was the longest in Super Bowl history. Ryan Allen’s storied 64-yard punt, surely the most memorable play of Super Bowl XLIX, has been relegated to second place on the all-time list. Twenty-seven yards came after the ball bounced, per the CBS broadcast.

The punt moved the ball from the Rams’ 6-yard line to the Patriots 29. It was the type of punt that could change a game! And maybe it did? The Rams tied it up on their next possession.