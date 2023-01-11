9 backup QBs have won a Super Bowl — could Brock Purdy be next?

Sixty-eight quarterbacks started at least one game in 2022. That’s a list that includes signal-callers like Mike “F’n” White, David Blough, Trace McSorley, Skylar Thompson, Desmond Ridder, Jarett Stidham... and “Mr. Irrelevant” Brock Purdy.

The San Francisco 49ers lost Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo to season-ending injuries, and turned to the rookie QB they took with the final pick of this year’s draft. The Niners went 5-0 in Purdy’s five starts to close out the season, finished with a 13-4 record, and the No. 2 seed in the NFC.

This is a team with Super Bowl aspirations and the talent to capture a title. If that happens, the 23-year-old Purdy would be the 10th backup to do so since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger.

The nine include some Hall of Famers — and some serviceable signal-callers.