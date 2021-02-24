Support from the golf world pours in for Tiger Woods, including a massive piece of sand art in St. Andrews

This morning artist Robert Lloyd Ogle III shared his sand art tribute to Tiger Woods at St. Andrews. Screenshot : Twitter: @GolfDigest

Early this morning, sand artist and aerial photographer Robert Lloyd Ogle III posted a picture of a piece he created for Tiger Woods. The art was made on the shores of St. Andrews in Scotland and it’s as stunning as it sounds.



The sand art is the latest in an outpouring of support for Tiger from the golf world.



Yesterday morning, Tiger Woods was involved in a single-car rollover crash in Los Angeles and rushed to the hospital. After surgery, he was “awake, responsive, and recovering in his hospital room,” according to the golfer’s social media post. As of Wednesday morning, he remains hospitalized at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.

Since the accident, tributes and well wishes have come from current and former golfers.

Justin Thomas, a fellow PGA golfer and friend of Woods, spoke publicly about the crash in a press conference yesterday. He fought back tears when asked about Tiger.

In the clip, you can hear Thomas say, “it hurts to see one of your— I mean, now one of my closest friends, you know, get in an accident.” Thomas, like many golfers his age, idolized Tiger Woods growing up.

Eighteen- time major winner Jack Nicklaus offered his “heartfelt support and prayers” on Twitter .

Tony Finau, who is of Pacific Islander descent, said Tiger “means a lot to my career.”

“The ‘97 Masters changed the course of my life, changed the course of my career. Without that event I probably wouldn’t be here.”

Max Homa told the Golf Channel that he, too, “wouldn’t be here without Tiger Woods.”

Bryson DeChambeau shared his feelings of optimism around Tiger and his eventual recovery. “Whatever has happened, he has come back from it in a pretty amazing way,” DeChambeau said in an interview.

Both t he LPGA tour and PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan o ffered their thoughts to Tiger Woods as well.

With two PGA tournaments teeing off tomorrow — the Puerto Rico Open and the WGC Championship — look for more support and well wishes to come in from the golf world.