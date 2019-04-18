To the windowww, to the wall. Dwight should stick to basketball.



A tipster sent us this short video of the Washington Wizards center singing “Get Low” by Lil Jon & the East Side Boyz (can’t forget about the East Side Boyz). Sadly, this isn’t the whole song, so you’ll just have to settle for the most famous part. The crowd didn’t seem to hate it.

Howard’s loud, hoarse karaoke performance—no other way to do karaoke, really—reportedly happened at CJ’s in Columbia, South Carolina. I asked the tipster for more details but haven’t received a response, so why Howard was there is anyone’s guess.