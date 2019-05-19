Photo: Emilio Andreoli (Getty Images)

AC Milan’s dreams of qualifying for the Champions League are still alive for now. Their 2-0 win over the already-relegated Frosinone brought them just one point behind fourth-place Inter Milan for the final Italian spot in the competition. That lead was secured thanks to the incredible accuracy of Spanish winger Suso.

In the 65th minute Suso fired a free kick from a couple yards outside of the penalty box. The shot curled into the top-right corner of the net in a perfect location where it bounced off the bottom of the bar, behind the goal line and back up into the top netting. This is what that looked like in real time.

And this is how it looked from various alternate angles and in slow motion.

With just one game remaining in the Serie A season, Milan will have one final opportunity to keep those Champions League hopes afloat. It would be nice if all they needed was for Suso to bring back some of that Messi magic for next week, but the club is not in complete control of their destiny when it comes to that goal. Milan will require some assistance from Empoli to defeat the other half of the Derby della Madonnina, Inter, for that spot to be guaranteed.