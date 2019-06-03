Photo: Francois Nel (Getty)

Switzerland’s top court has temporarily suspended the IAAF’s discriminatory ruling against South African runner Caster Semenya, meaning she will be allowed to compete in the 800m event without taking medication to suppress her body’s natural levels of testosterone. The suspension will remain in effect at least until the IAAF argues its case in favor of the ban before the court at another hearing. From the AFP:

Swiss Federal Tribunal spokesman Peter Josi told AFP that the court had issued a “super-provisional order,” barring the application of the IAAF rules until a further hearing can take place concerning the rules that were previously approved by the Lausanne-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Semenya announced last week she would appeal CAS’s May decision, which the arbitrators even admitted was discriminatory, to the highest Swiss Court.

“I hope following my appeal I will once again be able to run free,” she said, per the BBC. “I am thankful to the Swiss judges for this decision.”