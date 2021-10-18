Seahawks vs. Steelers

This was the best game of the day.

It was a thriller between two teams that have some holes, but also have pretty good coaching and the tenacity to compete.

If it weren’t for T.J. Watt, the Steelers would have probably taken an L to Geno Smith and the Seahawks. Watt was more annoying to that Seahawks offense than a micromanaging boss who doesn’t have a social life.

Watt forced the fumble on Smith in overtime that led to a game-winning field goal from Chris Boswell that allowed Pittsburgh to take home the win.

The Pittsburgh offense still wasn’t as good as it should have been. They still can get as bland as some peanut butter crackers in your grandma’s purse but they got the job done. On the other hand, the Seahawks are very banged up and they are just going to try to keep their head above water until Russell Wilson comes back.