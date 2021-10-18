The 2021 NFL season is starting to pick up and we are learning a lot about certain teams, with some starting to show us exactly who they are.
As you know, we give you a breakdown week by week of what’s going on in the league. So do me and favor and just flow with me.
Let’s check out what happened in Week 6.
Advertisement
2 / 5
Seahawks vs. Steelers
Seahawks vs. Steelers
This was the best game of the day.
It was a thriller between two teams that have some holes, but also have pretty good coaching and the tenacity to compete.
If it weren’t for T.J. Watt, the Steelers would have probably taken an L to Geno Smith and the Seahawks. Watt was more annoying to that Seahawks offense than a micromanaging boss who doesn’t have a social life.
Watt forced the fumble on Smith in overtime that led to a game-winning field goal from Chris Boswell that allowed Pittsburgh to take home the win.
The Pittsburgh offense still wasn’t as good as it should have been. They still can get as bland as some peanut butter crackers in your grandma’s purse but they got the job done. On the other hand, the Seahawks are very banged up and they are just going to try to keep their head above water until Russell Wilson comes back.
Advertisement
3 / 5
Packers vs. Bears
Packers vs. Bears
Apparently, Aaron Rodgers is now part-owner of the Chicago Bears organization.
Rodgers has dominated the Bears during his tenure in Green Bay and has a record of 22-5 against the team from Illinois. The amount of petty that it takes to taunt thousands of screaming fans immediately after you scored a touchdown in one of the most hostile environments in the sport, is pretty admirable.
You have to love it.
Some people pointed out yesterday that he might have solved the NFL’s taunting issue himself. If you talk trash to fans instead of other players you still get the excitement and entertainment without the penalties.
The Packers are now 5-1 and have been impressive since getting smacked up by the Saints in Week 1. Rodgers has been guiding this team to success and has allowed the playmakers in this offense to shine.
On the other hand, Justin Fields and Chicago are still trying to figure it out. With every snap, Fields looks like he’s learning and getting better, but he’s just not able to stay on the field with Rodgers at this point in his career.
Baltimore ran through the Chargers like a chili cheese dog at the state fair. They put up 187 yards on the ground and dropped 34 points on a pretty good team.
Justin Herbert was mostly ineffective all day. He was 22/39 for only 195 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
After dropping their first game of the season, the Ravens are now 5-1 themselves and hold the best record in their division. The win gives Lamar Jackson the most wins of any quarterback in NFL history before turning 25 years old.
They now have a legitimate argument for being one of the best teams in the AFC.