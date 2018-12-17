Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Taj Gibson lost his shoe on a post move early in the first quarter of tonight’s Kings-Timberwolves game. His shoeless layup went down, which is cool enough, but play did not stop, and so Gibson was forced to hoof it down to the defensive end in a sock, holding his shoe in his right hand.

Perhaps motivated by his primary defender’s momentary sartorial disadvantage, Kings forward Nemanja Bjelica drove the paint against Gibson, producing this delightful spectacle:

Karl-Anthony Towns got the block, but credit to Gibson and his big-ass shoe for forcing Bjelica into a tough floater. That’s probably not allowed by a strict reading of the rules, but it strikes me as fair that a player who doesn’t have a shoe on one of his feet should be allowed to have a shoe in his hand.