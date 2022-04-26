The NFL Draft is all about predicting the future. There are countless guesses as to which players will fit in a certain system or what position groups have the deepest talent pool that could affect where the league trends down the line. In preparation for those hypotheticals, most will look back at what worked and what didn’t from past NFL Drafts.

We’re deep-diving into the best selections from each of the 32 first-round NFL draft positions since the last expansion of the league when the Houston Texans joined the league in 2002 and selected David Carr with their first-ever draft choice. Longtime Jacksonville Jaguar David Garrard is the only quarterback from the 2002 NFL Draft to make a Pro Bowl.

So yes, Drew Brees being selected No. 32 overall in 2001 makes him ineligible. Washington choosing quarterback Patrick Ramsey No. 32 overall one year later makes the former Tulane standout eligible. Safe to say the final spot on the countdown would go to someone obvious though. On the other hand, the No. 1 picks since 2002 have been sea chum compared to the sharks taken at No. 2. Be forewarned, No.1 will surprise you.