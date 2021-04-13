Taking a look at QB-heavy draft classes, and why the best isn't always the guy who goes highest

Justin Fields won’t go first, but will he be the best? Image : Getty Images

In a quarterback league, this year’s NFL Draft looks like one of the most quarterback-rich talent pools in history. We know that Trevor Lawrence will be the No. 1 pick for the Jaguars, and after him, it’s likely that the Jets and 49ers will select signal callers, making this the first draft with quarterbacks going 1-2-3 since Tim Couch, Donovan McNabb, and Akili Smith in 1999.



But whom to pick? There are cases to be made for Justin Fields, Mac Jones, Trey Lance, and Zach Wilson, all projected as top-10 picks. We know there will be busts. There always are. Just look back to ’99, with Couch and Smith. But an even better question is, will somebody outside of the top three wind up coming away with the best quarterback of this draft?

History may be our guide to answering this. Let’s take a look back at the times that multiple quarterbacks have gone among the draft’s top five picks, and who wound up being the best QB of those draft classes, going back to that 1999 group.