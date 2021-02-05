Tampa Bay could be the next Titletown. What other cities have won multiple championships in a matter of months?

Same town, same stadium ... same result? Image : Getty Images

Tampa Bay, Titletown USA? It could happen as soon as Sunday night.

If the Buccaneers win, Tampa would become the first city in Florida to host multiple pro sports champions in a matter of months. The Tampa Bay Lightning won the Stanley Cup way back in September, remember?

It’s rare to see a city host two or more ticker tape parades for different teams in the Super Bowl era… but it has happened before.

Let’s start with New York in 1969, and work our way to the current city of champions — Los Angeles.