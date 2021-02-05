Tampa Bay could be the next Titletown. What other cities have won multiple championships in a matter of months?

Super Bowl

dfoote95
Dustin Foote
Same town, same stadium ... same result?
Image: Getty Images

Tampa Bay, Titletown USA? It could happen as soon as Sunday night.

If the Buccaneers win, Tampa would become the first city in Florida to host multiple pro sports champions in a matter of months. The Tampa Bay Lightning won the Stanley Cup way back in September, remember?

It’s rare to see a city host two or more ticker tape parades for different teams in the Super Bowl era… but it has happened before.

Let’s start with New York in 1969, and work our way to the current city of champions — Los Angeles.

New York City — 1969

New York City — 1969

Illustration for article titled Tampa Bay could be the next Titletown. What other cities have won multiple championships in a matter of months?
Image: AP

There’s nothing “lovable” about a loser in New York. If you don’t win, you suck. And these clubs have been shitty for quite some time.

But in 1969, New York beat Baltimore twice in pro sports championships. In January, Joe Namath’s Jets beat Johnny Unitas’ Colts in Super Bowl III. A few months later, the Amazin’s earned their new nickname by beating the Orioles 4-1 in the World Series.

As you know, these two N.Y. teams haven’t been relevant since.

Baltimore — 1970/71

Baltimore — 1970/71

Image: AP

The city of Baltimore got its titletown revenge in the fall of 1970 and into the winter of ’71. Earl Weaver’s Orioles took down the Reds in the World Series remembered as the Brooks Robinson Series. And in January, the Colts beat the Cowboys at the Orange Bowl.

Pittsburgh — 1979/80

Pittsburgh — 1979/80

Image: AP

Pittsburgh had quite the streak in 1979. The year began with the Steelers winning Super Bowl XIII against the Cowboys. Terry Brashaw was named MVP of the big game after throwing for 318 yards and tossing 4 touchdowns.

In October, the other Pittsburgh team in black and yellow won the World Series in 7 games. That year, the Pirates unofficially adopted the hit song, “We Are Family” as the team’s theme song. Are you feeling old yet?

A few months after the Pirates won their fifth and most recent World Series, the Steelers beat the Rams in Super Bowl XIV at the Rose Bowl.

Los Angeles — 1981/82

Los Angeles — 1981/82

Illustration for article titled Tampa Bay could be the next Titletown. What other cities have won multiple championships in a matter of months?
Image: AP

In October 1981, the Dodgers won their fourth World Series in Los Angeles. And in the early summer of 1982 the Lakers, led by a young Magic Johnson, won their second title in three years.

New York City — 1986/87

New York City — 1986/87

Image: AP

It’s game six of the World Series, October 25, 1986, bottom of the 10th. The Red Sox could win their first title since 1918 if they pull off this game at Shea Stadium. Mookie Wilson hits a grounder up the first base line towards Bill Buckner and… you know the story.

The Mets wound up winning the game and the next one (Game 7) to capture their second ever World Series Championship.

A few months later, Phil Simms’ Giants beat a young John Elway in Super Bowl XXI.

Los Angeles — 1988

Los Angeles — 1988

Illustration for article titled Tampa Bay could be the next Titletown. What other cities have won multiple championships in a matter of months?
Image: AP

Los Angeles had quite the sports run in the ’80’s. The Rams went to a Super Bowl in 1980, the LA Raiders won one in 1984. The Dodgers won two World Series in the decade, and the Lakers made it to 8 NBA finals in 10 years — winning 5.

But in 1988, the city got to celebrate two championships in a matter of months. First, the Lakers beat the Detroit Pistons in 7, winning back to back titles. Then, in October, an injured Kirk Gibson hobbled to home plate in Game one of the ‘88 World Series. You also know how that story turned out.

The Dodgers won that series 4-1.

New York Metro Area — 1999/2000

New York Metro Area — 1999/2000

Image: AP

New Jersey is a pro sports wasteland (and wasteland in general, if we’re being honest). The Jets and Giants have practiced and played in the state for decades yet the two NFL teams claim “New York” as their home. South Jersey is Philadelphia fan territory, and the Nets moved to Brooklyn in 2012. So the only pro team left the Garden State is the Devils. And in 2000, they won the Stanley Cup.

Jersey doesn’t have an MLB team, but the nearby Yankees won back to back championships in ‘99 and 2000. I’m sure some folks in North Jersey had a good year of fandom.

Los Angeles — 2001/02

Los Angeles — 2001/02

Image: AP

After Shaq and Kobe won their second NBA championship in 2001, Lisa Leslie’s Sparks captured their first ever WNBA title. Less than a year later, the Lakers won again… and so did the Sparks.

And in October, 2002, the Anaheim Angels won their one and only World Series.

Detroit — 2003/04

Detroit — 2003/04

Image: AP

The Detroit Shock won their first WNBA title in September 2003 under head coach Bill Laimbeer. In June of 2004, Laimbeer’s old squad, the Pistons, won their first title since the “Bad Boys” era.

Boston — 2004/05

Boston — 2004/05

Illustration for article titled Tampa Bay could be the next Titletown. What other cities have won multiple championships in a matter of months?
Image: AP

Put 2004 down as the year Boston sports fans started becoming insufferable. That year, a young Tom Brady won a championship and the Red Sox broke the curse of the bambino by winning their first World Series since 1918. Months later, In early 2005, the Patriots won their third Super Bowl in four years.

Boston — 2007/08

Boston — 2007/08

Image: AP

Here’s Boston… again.

In the fall of 2007 the Sox won another World Series, sweeping the Colorado Rockies. By summertime, the Celtics won their first NBA title since the ’80’s.

Anything was possible in Boston back then.

Detroit — 2008

Detroit — 2008

Image: AP

The Red Wings Stanley Cup win in June followed by another Shock championship in October gave Detroit two titles in just a matter of months. With the win, the Shock became the second team in WNBA history to capture a third title. They beat Becky Hammon’s San Antonio Silver Stars 2 games to 1.

Pittsburgh — 2009

Pittsburgh — 2009

Image: AP

In 2009, Wiz Khalifa’s ode to Pittsburgh, “Black and Yellow” was still a year from being released. Two teams in those colors, however, dominated sportsworld in ‘09. In February, the Steelers won Super Bowl XLIII over old Kurt Warner’s Cardinals. With the win, Mike Tomlin became the youngest head coach to ever win a Super Bowl.

A few months later, the Penguins would win their first title in the Sidney Crosby era.

Bay Area — 2014/15

Bay Area — 2014/15

Image: AP

In 2014, the Giants won their third World Series in six years. At that time, San Francisco didn’t have a basketball team within city limits, but the Warriors were close enough. Golden State, who played in Oakland, won their first title with the Splash Brothers in June 2015.

Boston* — 2018/19

Boston* — 2018/19

Image: AP

This is the last Boston slide, I promise.

The Red Sox won another championship in 2018… albeit tainted. A 2020 MLB investigation revealed the Sox were stealing signs during the regular season. Naturally, the league didn’t really do anything about it.

Speaking of cheaters, the Patriots won their sixth Super Bowl in 2019.

Washington, DC — 2019

Washington, DC — 2019

Image: AP

Days after Elena Delle Donne and the Washington Mystics won their first ever title, the Washington Nationals won their first World Series.

The Mystics, Nationals, and Caps (2018) victories earned Washington D.C. the nickname “District of Champions.”

Los Angeles — 2020

Los Angeles — 2020

Image: AP

Titletown USA is currently back in the City of Angels. The Lakers bubble championship plus the Dodgers win give LA the crown.

But if Tampa wins a Stanley Cup and a Super Bowl in a matter of months, the city of champions could be in … Florida.

