Have you ever had the experience of having to watch someone deliver a long and weepy statement on a topic you truly do not care about? If not, Tennessee Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan is here to provide you with that experience:



Lewan really unloads the entire staged-sincerity arsenal—making a point to cast aside his prepared notes, stopping to fight back tears, promising to release the results of a polygraph—for doing something that football fans haven’t ever found all that scandalous. Save it for when you become governor of Tennessee and get caught up in a corruption investigation, man.