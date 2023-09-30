Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce and other high profile athlete-celebrity romances

The pop star and Kansas City Chiefs TE aren't the first odd pairing

Eric Blum
Photo: David Eulitt (Getty Images)

Even if you’re famous, having someone to cuddle with at night is still a priority. It’s harder in the public eye to keep who your bedmate is on the down low, and in some cases, wondering how these pairs came together is more interesting than their relationship itself. Have we seen a more notorious alliance in recent years than the current courtship, or whatever the heck it is, between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce? A pop star at the height of her massive fame taking time out of her weekend to watch football not from the comfort of her mansion with a garage bigger than most of our homes?

Kelce is a huge name in the football realm, but overall mainstream stardom? Before a few weeks ago maybe one percent of Swifties who don’t live in the Kansas City area knew who Kelce was. Close to every Kelce fan had at least heard of Swift if not knew exactly who she was. She’s the Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Draymond Green of pop music rolled into one. Kelce wasn’t even the most popular player on his team until Swift. Without further ado, here’s a list of celebrity couples through the years with at least one athlete where the pair being together gives almost everyone pause.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Whether or not these two are actually an item or not, or actually met before last Sunday’s Chiefs game against the Bears, they’re the talk of the sports world, if not the world. Something about the picture of the All-American girl getting the football player after so many failed relationships, as well as Kelce’s, makes sense. In the inevitable world where these two love birds don’t work out, the song Swift will write about it will be interesting.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez

On a celebrity timeline, these two megastars lasted decades. In reality, it was a little over four years. It was in the post-playing days for A-Rod, while Lopez was still doing basically whatever she wanted. They dated from February 2017 to April 2021, while being engaged for half that time. The Latino power couple seemed destined to be the relationship that worked for both. Oh, who am I kidding? J-Lo would’ve rather been with Ben Affleck the whole damn time. Rodriguez also previously dated Cameron Diaz and former WWE wrestler Torrie Wilson.

David Justice and Halle Berry

There’s an even bigger difference between Justice and Berry in terms of star power than Kelce and Swift. Berry is a trailblazing actress who was at the height of her relevancy in the 1990s and 2000s. Then there was Justice, who was a decent Major Leaguer for a little while and made three All-Star games, and that’s about it. [Ed. note: Justice won Rookie of the Year in 1990, and was a two-time World Series champ with the Braves in ‘95 and Yankees in 2000.] The duo married in 1993, split in 1996, and officially divorced in 1997. Then Berry filed a restraining order on Justice. Quite the Hollywood ending.

Dennis Rodman and Carmen Electra

During the climax of the Bulls’ basketball empire, one of the greatest defensive players in NBA history was married to supermodel Carmen Electra for nine days. Nine Days! That’s nearly 10! They reconciled, because after you’ve had marriage for nine days, why not try it again? The couple filed for divorce five months after they tied the knot. Definitely one of the strangest celebrity intertwining periods in sports history.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen

After a younger Brady split with Blue Bloods actress Bridget Moynahan while she was pregnant with their son in late 2006, one of the best quarterbacks of all time didn’t stay single for long, He was allegedly set up on a blind date with his now-ex-wife and supermodel Gisele Bündchen before 2006 was up. They married in 2009 before splitting last year. Now Brady posts thirst traps.

Derek Jeter and a few women

In terms of A-List celebrities to be around Mr. November, where do we start? How about Mariah Carey, who allegedly wrote a song about their first kiss? Then there’s Minka Kelly, Jessica Biel, Jordana Brewster and Vanessa Minnillo. So he’s got Friday Night Lights, The Fantastic Four, and Fast and The Furious represented. Jeter is now married to model Hannah Davis.

Russell Wilson and Ciara

While Wilson’s career in Denver hasn’t gone well thus far, his relationship with singer Ciara has been successful since 2015. The couple married a year later and now have two children together. They’ve lived in the Seattle and Denver areas together and look to be one of the rare success stories with both having huge individual brands.

Joe DiMaggio and Marilyn Monroe

Here’s the original sports and celebrity couple! Without the playbook drawn out of how to dodge paparazzi or dine at the fanciest restaurants Manhattan has to offer, DiMaggio and Monroe were perfect while they were together. Oddly enough with how much lore was around them as a couple they were married for only one year. Our history books seem to forget that.

Reggie Bush and Kim Kardashian

The entire Kardashian-Jenner family has had several run-ins with athletes for decades, if not been one themselves. This was truly the romance that started it all back in the mid-2000s, as the former NFL running back and reality star dated on and off for three years. They were known as Bush and The Tush, which I think is one heck of a couple’s nickname.

