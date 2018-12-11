Photo: Matt Hazlett (Getty)

The Temple Owls will travel to Shreveport, La. on Dec. 27 to take on Duke in the Independence Bowl. You’d be hard pressed to find five people on the planet who are excited about this game, but one of those people is definitely longtime Temple assistant Ed Foley.



Foley will have command of the team for this game because head coach Geoff Collins was recently poached by Georgia Tech. This is the second time in his career that Foley has been asked to step up on an interim basis for a bowl game, and the novelty certainly does not seem to have worn off on him. He’s in Shreveport this week to participate in some pre-game fanfare, and he is using every tool he gained at the Matt Foley School Of Motivational Speaking:

Advertisement

What a beauty. This is what Rob Ford would have been like if he’d been a little more addicted to football and a lot less addicted to crack cocaine.